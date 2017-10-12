LONDON:- Liam Gallagher has heaped praise on TV presenter and part-time singer Bradley Walsh, saying he’s cooler than his rival Pete Doherty. The former Oasis frontman gets annoyed when people like The Libertines frontman and his brother and bitter rival Noel Gallagher refuse to label themselves rock stars and instead call themselves ‘’poets’’. Speaking to Music Week about Pete, Liam moaned: ‘’He’s not a rock star though is he? ‘’I don’t know what he is, but he shied away from all that. There’s a lot of people that think ‘rock star’ is a dirty word these days. ‘Ooh, I’m not rock n’ roll, I’m a poet’.