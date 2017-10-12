LOS ANGELES-Madonna took her son David to a Portugal football match on Tuesday night. The 59-year-old pop star and her 12-year-old boy watched on from the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon - where they now live - as the home side beat Switzerland 2-0 to qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Russia. Madonna posted a selfie of the pair enjoying some mother-son bonding time at the match. The ‘Like a Prayer’ hitmaker and the youngster both wore Portugal scarves for the game, and he had a replica shirt on with Cristiano Ronaldo’s name and number seven on the back. David should get used to being in the stadium with a football shirt on as it is the home of Portuguese football team Benfica, whose youth academy he recently joined.

Madonna - who also has kids, Lourdes, 20, Rocco, 16, Mercy, 11, and four-year-old twins Stella and Esther - recently admitted she wanted to make the move to Lisbon to experience a new culture. She said: ‘’It’s an experiment. I wanted to just go and experience another culture, music and art scene, and this one is phenomenal.’’ The Queen of Pop also admitted the sun-soaked country has left her feeling ‘’very creative and alive’’.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘’The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here. And I look forward to working on my film loved and making new music!!! This will be the next chapter in my book! It’s time to conquer the world from a different vantage point.’’