LONDON-The 42 year old revealed he has given way his money to pals and charities – leaving him ‘skint’.

Speaking in his new book, Recovery, he opened up about how his generosity meant he will be working for the “rest of his life”. “I live hand to mouth,” he wrote.

“I gave people too much, I gave too much to charity, I bought too many good things. “Now I’ve got to work for the rest of my life.”

Russell recently welcomed his first child, Mabel, with Laura Gallacher.

And the couple have had a lot more to celebrate after they tied the knot, in an intimate wedding. According to reports, the pair tied the knot during an intimate service at Remenham Church, near their family home in Henley-on-Thames, at the end of August.

An insider confirmed their nuptials to The Sun on Sunday, and explained they had a “personal” ceremony.

“They wanted a very small, personal affair with their daughter Mabel, family and close friends rather than a circus,” the source revealed. “It was a lovely occasion. Mabel was guest of honour.”

The lovebirds were joined by some famous faces on their big day, including Noel Gallagher, David Baddiel and Jonathan Ross.

Laura’s sister, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, was also in attendance.

The publication states Russell went all out for their wedding, and even shipped his guests home in a paddle steamer.