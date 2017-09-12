Los Angeles:- Kylie Jenner loves shrimp tacos so much, she eats them every day. The 20-year-old reality star ‘’fell in love’’ with the fishy Mexican food after being introduced to a special recipe from model Karrueche Tran and now she can’t get enough of the wraps. She admitted on her E! show ‘Life of Kylie’: ‘’I eat shrimp tacos everyday. I actually learned this recipe from Karrueche Tran. We did it on my app. She taught me and I kind of just fell in love. The tacos, the guac, the onions, the shrimp, the shell. The juiciness drips down your lips. Mmm, shrimp.’’

But Kylie wasn’t so enthusiastic about food on her charity visit to Peru to see the work of Smile Train, as she was unimpressed at the prospect of tucking into alpaca’s heart, fish scales and ash-covered potatoes at Central Restaurante. She said: ‘’That food is just not for me. That’s all I’m going to say.’’ During the latest episode of her reality show, Kylie also discussed how she often clashes with her mother and manager Kris Jenner, father Caitlyn Jennerand older sister Kendall Jenner, and admitted she believes their differences are unresolvable because she was born under different star signs so the rest of her family will always be ‘’against’’ her. She said: ‘’I’m not like either of them. I butt heads with my parents and Kendall, but they’re three Scorpios against one Leo in the house. It’s like we’re the worst signs to be together. We’re like not compatible. We just all have strong personalities so it’ll always be them against me.’’