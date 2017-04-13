NEW YORK:-J Geils, the blues rock guitarist whose band topped the charts with the party-ready 1981 anthem “Centerfold,” died Tuesday, police said. He was 71. The rocker, whose full name was John Warren Geils Jr., was found unresponsive when emergency personnel were called to his home in Groton, Massachusetts, police said in a statement. Police said they were investigating the cause of death but had ruled out foul play. Leading The J Geils Band, the guitarist adapted blues influences to create a hard-rocking, fun-loving rock sound that appealed to a largely working-class male audience.