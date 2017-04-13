HS-LOS ANGELES-Hollywood actor George Clooney is a ‘’great’’ dancer, according to celebrity choreographer Tanisha Scott.

The 55-year-old actor displayed his fleet-footed skills in ‘Money Monster’ in 2016 and celebrity choreographer Tanisha Scott - who has previously worked with the likes of Drake, Rihanna and Beyoncé - has admitted he’s a ‘’natural’’ on the dance floor.

Tanisha said: ‘’George is so great on his feet!.

‘’Working with George Clooney on his ‘Money Monster’ dance scene was such an amazing moment because he’d never danced in any movie before. His timing was not quite perfect, but he’s naturally a great mover and he can mimic very well, so we worked on the timing. In the end he ended up looking really cool.’’

George is a huge fan of music icons Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. - and Tanisha said the actor’s dance moves were inspired by their sound.

The respected choreographer told Us Weekly: ‘’He loves Frank Sinatra, he loves Sammy Davis Jr., and he wants to move like that and I was really able to see that in his footwork.’’

Tanisha said that while working with actors is markedly different to working with musical artists, George had the necessary confidence to ensure his routine was a success.

She explained: ‘’When you’re working with an actor who is not necessarily a dancer, it’s a different process, but the more you’re confident and immerse yourself in the moves, the better it’s going to be. George is a confident guy!’’

Meanwhile, Tanisha named Beyoncé, Rihanna and Drake as three of her favourite people to work with, because of their lack of inhibitions on the dance floor.

The instructor shared: ‘’Beyoncé, Rihanna and Drake all work so hard, and they love dancehall. All three of them are very open artists: They really let themselves free and let their bodies flow. They are a pleasure to work with.’’