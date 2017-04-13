LOS ANGELES-Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly ‘’heartbroken’’ by the death of Clay Adler.

The Academy Award-winning actress is said to have been good friends with the MTV reality star for years and has, therefore, been left distraught by the recent death of her pal, who sought fame in Hollywood before he apparently committed suicide last month aged 27.

A source said: ‘’Clay brings Jennifer back to her humble beginnings and hearing that he took his own life really has made Jennifer feel heartbroken.’’

Clay, who starred in two seasons of ‘Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County’ and also had small roles in ‘Make It or Break It’ and the TV movie ‘The Fish Tank’, reportedly shot himself when he was out with friends in the desert on March 25.

The reality star died from his injuries in hospital the next day, according to TMZ.

The nature of Clay’s death has really hit Jennifer hard, with the actress said to have remembered her pal ‘’fondly’’ having known him ‘’very well’’ for a long time.

The insider told HollywoodLife.com: ‘’It is really sad because she remembers him fondly and never wants to hear anything like this happen to anyone, especially to someone she once knew very well. It’s a shame and she is really bummed out over it.’’

Clay’s close friends and family celebrated his life with a paddle out at Newport Beach on April 8.

MTV, meanwhile, has expressed its condolences to Clay’s loved ones.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: ‘’We are saddened by the news of Clay Adler’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.’’