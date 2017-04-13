UW-LOS ANGELES-Hollywood star Will Smith has cut off his son Jaden’s dreadlocks. The ‘Suicide Squad’ actor has shared a before and after snap on Facebook of him cutting Jaden’s distinctive locks and revealed the haircut was needed in preparation for his son’s new role in the drama ‘Life in a Year’.

Will captioned the photographs: ‘’Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming #LifeInAYear ...maybe I should’ve used scissors?! (sic)’’

Jaden, 18, is set to star opposite Cara Delevingne in the movie, which follows a young boy whose girlfriend is dying and so he tries to make the last 12 months of her life as fun-filled as possible. Meanwhile, the 48-year-old star - who also has a 16-year-old daughter called Willow with his actress wife Jada Pinkett Smith - previously revealed Jaden is unconcerned by public opinion. He said: ‘’Jaden is 100 percent fearless, he will do anything. So as a parent it’s scary, it’s really terrifying - but he is completely willing to live and die by his own artistic decisions and he just doesn’t concern himself with what people think.’’