UW-LOS ANGELES-Hollywood star Will Smith has cut off his son Jaden’s dreadlocks. The ‘Suicide Squad’ actor has shared a before and after snap on Facebook of him cutting Jaden’s distinctive locks and revealed the haircut was needed in preparation for his son’s new role in the drama ‘Life in a Year’.
Will captioned the photographs: ‘’Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming #LifeInAYear ...maybe I should’ve used scissors?! (sic)’’
Jaden, 18, is set to star opposite Cara Delevingne in the movie, which follows a young boy whose girlfriend is dying and so he tries to make the last 12 months of her life as fun-filled as possible. Meanwhile, the 48-year-old star - who also has a 16-year-old daughter called Willow with his actress wife Jada Pinkett Smith - previously revealed Jaden is unconcerned by public opinion. He said: ‘’Jaden is 100 percent fearless, he will do anything. So as a parent it’s scary, it’s really terrifying - but he is completely willing to live and die by his own artistic decisions and he just doesn’t concern himself with what people think.’’This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 13-Apr-2017 here.