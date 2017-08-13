LOS ANGELES - James Mcavoy isn’t keen on the idea of playing James Bond as he doesn’t think the role wouldn’t ‘’suit’’ him. The 38-year-old actor insists the iconic role of the suave spy wouldn’t ‘’suit’’ him and he has no interest in being Daniel Craig’s successor. He said: ‘’Have I been in the running? [Is it the dream role for actors?] Apparently so but not for me. It wouldn’t work, he wouldn’t suit me.’’ James can currently be seen as covert spy David Percival opposite Charlize Theron in Cold War thriller ‘Atomic Blonde’ and thinks his part is as big a departure from Bond as it’s possible to get.–SN