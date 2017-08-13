LAHORE - Qurram Hussain alas Q of JoSH The Band, a powerhouse all in all, is no doubt soaring high on the music front; his latest song ‘Aaja Na’ alongside Maria Unera has hit more than five million views on social media. More than 3.4 million people have watched the song on YouTube alone since its release on Eid this year. This is the second song of Aye Mausam singer for Cornetto Pop Rock that has got a very overwhelming response on social media. The Pakistani Canadian musician’s duet with Komal Rizvi “Desan Da Raja (Suni Kuri)” last year won the Google Award for being the fourth most watched video on YouTube in Pakistan.

Qurram and Maria had different looks in the music video for Aaja Na directed by young and talented Amaan Ahmed. The music duo was styled by Ehtisham (ET), who did a great job of complimenting all the looks between Q and Maria. More so, in Maria’s case, genius Saima Rashid was called in from Berlin to step up to the task of makeup and hair styling. Qurram Hussain, who produced 21 mega hits for JoSH The Band in last two decades, is a powerhouse all in all. Currently he is loaded with huge music projects in Pakistan for film and drama. Besides doing OST’s for drama, Qurram Hussain is also working as the music director, producer and singer in Urwa Hocane and Bilal Ashraf starrer Rangreza. He is the voice of Bilal Ashraf in the movie. Now, Q’s fans are anxiously awaiting that with whom he would collaborate next. Qurram says collaboration for him is never to identify a person and run after them, his choice [of artist] comes after the song because he sees the person coming and enhancing the song.