LOS ANGELES -Beyonce leads the nominations for Sunday’s Grammy Awards with nods in nine categories, including three of the most prestigious.

More than 13,000 music professionals in the Recording Academy vote to determine winners of the Grammys, to be announced in a televised gala in Los Angeles.

Here is a list of nominees in the most prominent categories:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Adele, “25”

Beyonce, “Lemonade”

Justin Bieber, “Purpose”

Drake, “Views”

Sturgill Simpson, “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth”

RECORD OF THE YEAR (for best overall song):

Adele, “Hello”

Beyonce, “Formation”

Lukas Graham, “7 Years”

Rihanna featuring Drake, “Work”

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

SONG OF THE YEAR (for songwriting):

Adele, “Hello.” Songwriters Adele and Greg Kurstin

Beyonce, “Formation.” Songwriters Beyonce along with Khalif Brown of rap duo Rae Sremmurd, Asheton Hogan and Mike Will Made It

Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself.” Songwriters Bieber along with English star Ed Sheeran and producer Benny Blanco

Lukas Graham, “7 Years.” Songwriters are band frontman Lukas Forchhammer and keyboardist Morten Ristorp along with producer Stefan Forrest and composer Morten Pilegaard

Mike Posner, “I Took a Pill in Ibiza.” No additional songwriters

BEST NEW ARTIST:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

BEST RAP ALBUM:

Chance the Rapper, “Coloring Book”

De La Soul, “And the Anonymous Nobody”

DJ Khaled, “Major Key”

Drake, “Views”

Schoolboy Q, “Blank Face LP”

Kanye West, “The Life of Pablo”

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Blink-182, “California”

Cage the Elephant, “Tell Me I’m Pretty”

Gojira, “Magma”

Panic! At The Disco, “Death of a Bachelor”

Weezer, “Weezer”

BEST ALTERNATIVE ROCK ALBUM:

Bon Iver, “22, A Million”

David Bowie, “Blackstar”

PJ Harvey, “The Hope Six Demolition Project”

Iggy Pop, “Post Pop Depression”

Radiohead, “A Moon Shaped Pool”