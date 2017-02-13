CM LOS ANGELES - Lady GaGa has said she “couldn’t ignore” the online body shaming that occurred after her Super Bowl performance last weekend, explaining she needed to take a stand, for herself and for her fans.

Speaking on Ryan Seacrest’s KIIS-FM radio show on Thursday, the ‘Born This Way’ singer said: “I couldn’t ignore that I saw my fans talking about that and that it upset them.

“I think other people maybe that are just like normal girls and guys who either have their own body image issues or just didn’t think it was a nice thing to say were upset.

“I just thought I would impart some of my positive attitude about it so that they felt like they had someone who was strong on their side,” she added.

On Tuesday Gaga had posted a photo from the performance on Instagram and shared a powerful message to her fans.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do,” Gaga wrote.

“I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys.”

Gaga’s personal life has also been making headlines this week, as a source confirmed to People that the singer is now dating CAA talent agent Christian Carino.

Carino previously dated ‘The Walking Dead’s’ Lauren Cohan and represents Hollywood stars including Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez. Gaga ended her engagement to actor Taylor Kinney in July of last year.