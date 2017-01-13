LOSANGELES - Oscar-nominated actress Amy Adams has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Amy Adams has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ‘Arrival’ actress was handed the coveted accolade with her husband Darren Le Gallo and their six-year-old daughter Aviana watching on. The Italian-born star was introduced by her ‘American Hustle’ co-star and good friend Jeremy Renner, who revealed that the pair first met at a karaoke bar in 1999 shortly after Adams had moved to Los Angeles.

He said: ‘’Amy, you’ve been recognised now as a sensational songbird, a well-respected artist, an award-winning actress, a loving wife and a super parent. ‘’Today you get yet another title. You’re cemented as a legend amongst legends. You’re a starlet, a genius but most importantly, you’re always going to be my friend. I love you, and I congratulate you.’’

And prior to unveiling her star, Amy took the opportunity to thank her family and friends including Jeremy for the contribution they have made towards her success.

She said: ‘’I wanted to take this opportunity to tell you all how much I love you. you guys are the best.

‘’Honestly, I never expected I would have friends and family who would stand by me, who would ground me and who would come today to celebrate me.’’ The five-time Oscar nominee is currently among the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, but recently credited much of her career success to being a redhead. The actress said that the decision to change her hair colour helped to transform her professional life.

Amy said: ‘’Based on roles that I was getting, called in for, people were responding to certain types of characters with me as a blonde and the minute I went red, it was quirky and fun instead of flirtatious and dumb.

‘’It was great, I liked that. But in all seriousness, it’s just hair colour. It was really fascinating to see just one element of yourself change people’s perception and that became a very powerful tool for me even in my acting.’’

CM