This year marks the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic passing. To celebrate the occasion, The Diana Award, a charity established in honor of the princess that supports young people, plans to memorialize the late royal with a yearlong celebration that includes various events and awards, an app and a new holiday called National Kindness day, Harper's Bazaar reports.

Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, will host a gala fundraiser for The Diana Award at his family's home in June. He'll also show an exhibition called "Walking in Her Shoes," which will honor the winners of the charity's Legacy Award, who are continuing the princess' legacy of outstanding humanitarian work.

Prince William and Prince Harry will likely be involved in the events honoring their late mother this year, though no details have been released yet, according to media!.

Harry, who's continuing his mother's tradition of philanthropy, recently opened up about how his mother inspired him to pursue charity work in Africa. "I first came in 1997, straight after my mum died. My dad told my brother and me to pack our bags—we were going to Africa to get away from it all," he told Town & Country.

His older brother, on the other hand, is carrying on their mother's work with grieving children at Child Bereavement UK. During a visit to a London site yesterday, Prince William was seen talking to children about coping with losses in the family. "It's very important to talk about it, very, very important," he said to one child.

The 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death is on August 31, 2017.