Whether your fridge is tidily meal-planned and bento-boxed or made up of sad mustards whose best-by dates were sometime in the Clinton administration, there is definitely still room in there for some beauty products—right there, in the vegetable crisper, where you keep your manuscript so that it might survive should your house burn down, reports Marie Claire. Ahead, exactly which jars and bottles do better in a cold climate, as opposed to the tropical rainforest that is your bathroom.

1. Nail Polish

Like beurre blanc, nail lacquer is an emulsion that will cause extreme distress if broken. (Just recall the time you went to unscrew your bottle of Chanel Particulière and found it all gloopy. It was five years old, which is decrepit in polish years, BUT STILL.) Keeping the pigments suspended will keep the formulas from thickening, which in turn will keep you from crying over unspilt-but-still-useless cult colors. (Or paying through the nose for them on eBay.)

2. Face Masks

For a more pleasant user experience, keep your Glossier Moisturizing Moon Mask chilled, like Ali Michael does. Lower temps = greater de-puffing and un-reddening powers. Plus it's kind of fun to imagine you're Mrs. Doubtfire, isn't it?

3. Eye Cream

Similarly, your REN Keep Young and Beautiful (ace name) will be more effective in treating the bags under your peepers—even if they are Louis Vuitton—because if it's less than 37 degrees Celsius, it'll constrict the blood vessels, which reduces the flow of fluid into the soft tissue. Lymphatic drainage, here we come.

4. Perfume

Light and heat will disrupt the delicate balance of chemicals you paid $$$ for, turning your prized flacon of Rose of No Man's Land into Rancid Bologna of Somebody's Lunch. Do not let this happen.

5. Retinols and Vitamin C

Rude but important information: pretty much the minute you expose some active ingredients to a hostile environment, AKA the part of your home where you bathe, you can potentially change their chemical structures, which could diminish their pretty-making powers. Not good. Direct sunlight and heat are again your enemies here, so do your most potent unguents a favor, and send them into a mild cryogenic sleep. Technology is always improving the stability of these ingredients, but just in case.