A renowned Indian filmmaker and recipient of many Filmfare awards has shown an angry move towards Pakistani actors by boycotting the award ceremony over nominations of Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has been nominated in Filmfare Awards for his role in Kapoor & Sons. Singer Atif Aslam has been nominated in the Best Playback Singer (male) category and will be up against fellow Pakistani Rahet Fateh Ali. Similarly, singer Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch has also been nominated in the Best Playback Singer (female) category.

The Filmfare Awards ceremony is one of the oldest film events in India. Being decided by a panel appointed by Indian Government, the Filmfare Awards are voted by both the public and a committee of experts.

As expected, the Bharatiya Janata Party also protested against nominations to Pakistani artists. “Relations with Pakistan have deteriorated to such an extent that there is a move now to declare Pakistan a terror state on an international level. Given the current crisis, I don’t think we can have Pakistani artists coming here,” said BJP spokesperson Shaina NC.