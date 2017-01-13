After working together in Shoaib Mansoor's movie 'Bol' the stunning actresses, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malick, are sharing the screen yet again in another Lollywood's blockbuster. Pakistani film director Bilal Lashari has given the role of Mukkho Jatti and Daroo Natti to the duo in the remake of his upcoming Punjabi film 'Maula Jatt'.

According to sources, the composition of Maula Jatt 2 has been completed and production will start from next month this year. Another exciting part of this project is the Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan, playing the role of the protagonist Maula Jatt, and Hamza Ali Abbasi as Noori Nath.