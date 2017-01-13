KARACHI: Miss Veet Pakistan is one of the most popular reality TV shows of the country which even got more famous this year breaking the TRP charts in no time.
The show has finally ended last night with a star-studded grand finale.
The new Pakistani beauty queen, the very gorgeous, Zainab Raja from Islamabad was crowned 'Miss Veet Pakistan 2016'.
This year, the judges of Miss Veet Pakistan were Tapu Javeri, Aisha Rao Khan and Aamina Sheikh, with mentor Faiza Ansari and host Azfar Rehman.
The grand finale was attended by many heart-throbs of Lollywood and Pakistani fashion industry, as seen in the clips below: