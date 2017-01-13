KARACHI - Beacon House School System hosted an annual concert “Beacon House Knight 2017” for their A level Students at Habib University. The concert was attended by more than 200 Beaconites.

The musical extravaganza was organized by Beacon House’s Corporate Communications department for present Knights and fraternity at Habib University. The whole programme was a breathtaking experience with digital backdrop in addition to excellent lights and clear sound effects. Catwalk Event Management & Productions was behind the organizing of this gleeful and energetic event. The stand-up comedy by Danish Ali and a brilliant rendition of popular songs by Zoe Viccaji were the main ingredients of the show.

The 30 minutes performance by the stand-up comedian Danish Ali was enjoyed by everyone and made the audience laugh their lungs out. The stand-up comedy was followed by a musical performance by the new musical sensation Zoe Viccaji –who has developed a great fan base of her own by her amazing singing abilities. People in Pakistan are passionate about music. It’s the national obsession. And this obsession has helped to produce some of the world’s best, and most inventive, music. Starting with Ishaq Kinara -Zoe, in her performance paid tribute to one of the finest musical artists of Pakistan by singing Junaid Jamsheed’s –Aitebar, she also did cover songs like Bolo Bolo of Sajjad Ali, Disco Diwanay & Ap Jaisa Koie of Nazia Hassan. Zoe ended the performance by singing “Dama Dum Mast Qalander” one of the biggest hit of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan known as Bob Marley of Pakistan, or the Elvis of the East and left the audience spell bound by series of classics sung at the annual musical concert.