LAHORE-Ajoka theatre’s three day Art of Acting workshop concluded yesterday after acting of intensive exercises, improvisations and test recordings.

Special guests at the certificate distribution ceremony were Ajoka’s Executive Director Shahid Nadeem and General Secretary Zara Salman who appreciated the performance of the participants.

A special attraction on the last day was a talk by eminent actress Savera Nadeem who shared with the participants her experience of acting for theatre and television. Earlier veteran actor Naeem Tahir had undertaken a session on voice projection.

During the workshop the participants were taught the skills of character building, movement, voice projection, differences between acting for Tv and theatre.

Actor Nirvaan Nadeem, who designed and conducted the workshop, said “he was very happy with the response of the participants who leant a lot in a short span of time. He said mere passion for acting is not enough and the actors need to study and train to learn to be good actors.”

“Ajoka plans to holds such workshops on a regular basis as there are no other opportunities for budding actors to learn the art of acting. The participants in their feedback expressed their satisfaction at what they had been able to achieve in three days and appreciated the role played by trainer Nirvaan and his associate Anum Zahir,” he said.