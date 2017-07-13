LOS ANGELES-Lady GaGa is rescheduling the opening night of ‘Bud Light Dive Bar Tour’ in Las Vegas tomorrow to focus on rehearsals for her world tour.

The ‘Million Reasons’ hitmaker was expected to perform at a secret location in Sin City on Thursday, but the sponsors Bud Light have revealed the show will be rescheduled while the 31-year-old pop superstar prepares herself for her upcoming ‘Joanne World Tour’. They wrote on Twitter: ‘’We’re rescheduling, not cancelling. We will share the new #DiveBarTour date as soon as it is confirmed. (sic)’’

And a representative for the ‘Poker Face’ singer told website breatheheavy.com: ‘’Unfortunately Lady Gaga needs to postpone the first stop of the 2017 Bud Light Dive Bar Tour this week in Las Vegas. ‘’

She’s deep in rehearsals for her world tour and is working to reschedule a new date as soon as possible. She can’t wait to see all of you soon. (sic)’’

Gaga fans were hoping she was going to debut a new song at the show.

Speaking about her love of playing to a small crowd, she said: ‘’I just love playing in bars, and I got to tell you: All the time, I think about how I started out in my career, and I was just playing in bars downtown in New York - and you miss that, you know? It’s a very wonderful, intimate connection that you get to make with the audience, and it’s all about, you know, friendship and love and bonding. It’s incredible.

‘’I really want to break the songs down and talk to the audience even more and just, you know, sing the hell out of my songs.’’

A new date is to be announced to replace the Vegas show.

The ‘Born This Way’ star kicks off her ‘Joanne World Tour’ in Vancouver, Canada on August 1 and will conclude with a performance on December 18 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.