LAHORE-Fawad Khan has garnered critical acclaim for his acting prowess but the actor has found a new admirer in Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor.

The Kapoor scion who shared screen space with Khan in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil said he is a big admirer of the Khoobsurat actor’s work.

“He’s someone who I admire and I also connected to him as a friend. I would love to do a film with him where we can share screen space for a longer time,” Kapoor told news agency PTI.

He said it was “unfortunate” that the 35-year-old actor had to “bear the brunt” of the current political climate between Pakistan and India.

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Khoobsurat co-starring Sonam Kapoor.

The Barfi actor also revealed that his parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor are also fans of Fawad Khan.

“I loved his part in Kapoor And Sons. My parents are his fans. My mother is borderline obsessed with Fawad, she has been watching serials like Humsafar,” he added.