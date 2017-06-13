NEW YORK-Katy Perry says she’s ready to let her long-running feud with Taylor Swift “go”.

The two music stars have been arguing ever since falling out over some backing singers three years ago.

But during a live streaming session on YouTube to promote her new album Witness this weekend, Katy said she had more important things to think about.

“I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her,” she said.

“I think it’s time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I’m saying?”

The 32-year-old singer said she hoped she and Taylor Swift could “come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion”.

“I love her, and I want the best for her,” she said.

“And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and I think that if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this.’”

Katy Perry opened up during Witness World Wide, a weekend-long live stream in which fans got to watch her do everyday things like cooking, as well as holding Q&As.

She admitted to being in therapy after having suicidal thoughts, interviewed stars like Anna Kendrick and, while talking to James Corden, she ranked her boyfriends from best (John Mayer) to worst (Diplo) as well as having guests stop by including Sia, America Ferrera, Dita Von Teese and RuPaul.

However, it’s unclear if Taylor Swift is ready to forgive and forget.

Last week, Taylor put her music back on Spotify, on the same day Katy Perry’s new album came out.

She’d originally pulled her songs off the platform in 2014, after criticising the effect streaming services were having on the music industry.

Katy Perry admitted there was a “situation” last month in a Carpool Karaoke interview with James Corden.

“She started it and it’s time for her to finish it,” she said.

Rumours of a rift between the two emerged shortly before the release of Taylor Swift’s hit Bad Blood in 2014.

She hinted in an interview that it was about a high-profile female musician who she had become enemies with and it had to do with business dealings.

The day after this article was published, Katy Perry tweeted: “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing.”

Regina George is the villain of the 2004 comedy Mean Girls starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.