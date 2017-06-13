LOS ANGELES-Kylie Jenner is set to launch her new ‘’Vacation Edit’’ collection for Kylie Cosmetics on Thursday, which will include new lip kits, an eyeshadow palette and more. The 19-year-old television personality set up her beauty empire last year, and she has continued to expand her label with the forthcoming release of her holiday capsule, which will be released on Thursday , and will feature four matte liquid lipsticks, four velvet lipsticks, as well as a 16-piece eyeshadow palette, a bronzer, and more unique lip products.

The brunette beauty announced the news on social media with a video of her showcasing her new products. The Kylie Cosmetics photo-sharing site has released a string of images of the upcoming line to give more details about the items up for grabs. And the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star has revealed she made the collection for her customers to take on holiday. Speaking in the video, the teen entrepreneur said: ‘’I made this to take on vacation.’’

Kylie’s forthcoming collection comes shortly after she released three new velvet lip kits titled Poison Berry, Grape Soda and Strawberry Cream, as well as a second Koko Kollection featuring three matte lipsticks in a pink hue titled Baby Girl, a soft lilac shade named Bunny, and the blood orange colour, which has been named Doll, as well as a nude metallic gloss Sugar Plum.