LONDON Liam Payne has praised single parents for being able to raise a child on their own, as he admits he wouldn’t cope raising Bear without his girlfriend Cheryl. The ‘Strip That Down’ singer and his 33-year-old girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy welcomed their son Bear into the world almost three months ago, and whilst Liam says being a parent is ‘’amazing’’, he ‘’doesn’t understand’’ how people can go it alone, as he wouldn’t be able to cope without Cheryl. Speaking exclusively to BANG! Showbiz at the Capital Summertime Ball at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, the One Direction hunk said of his newborn son.



: ‘’I’ve been saying it all day it’s just the best thing ever, it’s the craziest thing and my thing is like for single parents I don’t understand how they do it, hats off to single parents because it is amazing what you guys do and me and Cheryl talk about it all the time but she’s been at home with bear a lot, she’s already got him in a sleeping pattern in seven weeks like she’s insane the woman doesn’t stop, I mean it’s been amazing.’’ And Liam also confessed that his One Direction band mates - Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson - haven’t been to meet the tot yet, as they’re all too busy pursuing their own solo careers.