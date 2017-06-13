LOS AANAGELES-Miranda Kerr kicked off her ‘magical’ wedding day with yoga with Evan Spiegel.

The 34-year-old model and 26-year-old billionaire Evan Spiegel, who founded social media app Snapchat, tied the knot in a small ceremony at their home in Los Angeles late last month and Miranda revealed that the entire day was extremely relaxed.

Speaking at Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘In Goop Health’ conference in Los Angeles over the weekend, Miranda said: ‘’Our wedding was just so joyful. We started the day, did yoga, and then our families came over and we literally all just had, like, this celebration in our backyard. It was magical, really.’’

When asked what it feels like to be a newlywed, Miranda - who was previously married to Orlando Bloom, the father of her son Flynn, six - said: ‘’It’s crazy because it is the beginning of something, even though it’s coming up to four years this November that we’ve been together. We still have so much to learn from each other and we do every day.’’

And Miranda revealed that she loves that she and her new husband have such vastly different experiences because they still share the same values and morals.

She said: ‘’We see things from a different perspective and we bring that to the table. It’s just really good to have that partnership and have the same values. Even though we come from completely different backgrounds - I come from a tiny country town in Australia and he grew up here in L.A. - we have the same values and morals. And it just feels really good when you find that.’’

Miranda and Evan started dating in 2014 and got engaged in July 2016.

She said: ‘’My partner is very traditional. We can’t... I mean we’re just...waiting.’’

And she often gushes over her love in interviews, previously saying: ‘’Evan is real homebody like me. We have little dinner parties for our friends - he loves my cooking. Both of us are quite conservative even though we come from different worlds.

‘’But we have common values, a sense of loyalty, family and honesty. I tend to trust other people more easily. Evan is more guarded and reserved. It’s a good balance.

‘’We spend hours talking about everything. He listens to me and he understands me.

‘’He works very hard and he’s proud that I’ve started my own business. He gives me tons of advice. He’s my soulmate.’’