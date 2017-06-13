LONDON-A private memorial service for Sir Roger Moore was held in Monaco over the weekend. Friends and family of the late James Bond star - who passed away last month at the age of 89 after a ‘’short but brave battle with cancer’’ - gathered at Saint Paul’s Church in Monte Carlo, to say goodbye.

Roger’s manager and biographer Gareth Owen shared a picture of the order of service on Roger’s Twitter page and wrote: ‘’Yesterday we said our goodbyes in a beautiful service and celebrated a wonderful life. (Gareth) (sic).’’

Roger’s close friend Joan Collins shared a picture of herself at the service on her own Twitter page and wrote: ‘’One last drink. Goodbye, dear @sirrogermoore - a beautiful and loving service for one of the great Saints, Knights and Gents of our time (sic).’’

Last month, Roger’s children with third wife Luisa Mattioli - Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian - announced his death in a statement.

They said: ‘’It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moor, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone. ‘’We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.’’

Following the sad news of Roger’s passing, a host of former James Bonds, led by Sir Sean Connery, paid tribute to the star. Original 007 Sean said: ‘’I was very sad to hear of Roger’s passing. We had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards, that was filled with jokes and laughter, I will miss him.’’

Pierce Brosnan, who portrayed the British secret agent from 1994 to 2005, hailed him a ‘’magnificent James Bond’’ who paved the way for him to take on the iconic role.

He wrote on Facebook: ‘’Dear Sir Roger Moore, It is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning.

‘’You were a big part of my life, from The Saint to James Bond, you were a magnificent James Bond and one that lead the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humor for years to come. My sincerest condolences to your family and children. RIP. (sic)’’

Current Bond, Daniel Craig, made a brief but poignant tribute.

He simply said: ‘’Nobody does it better.’’