Drake has announced his 'More Life' project will be released on March 18, after he previously claimed it would be ready by December 2016.

Drake's 'More Life' project will be released March 18.

The 30-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to share a first teaser trailer for the project - which he has previously described as a ''playlist'' - which featured a number of short clips of the star before announcing the expected release date.

Drake chose not to caption the video with any words, posting the video accompanied by nothing but a simple flower emoji.

The announcement comes after the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker previously claimed the project would be released in December, after he debuted the tracks 'Two Birds One Stone', 'Fake Love', and 'Sneakin' on his Apple Music OVO Sound radio show in October.

He said at the time: ''I'm off mixtapes, you know? I wanna do a playlist, I wanna give you a collection of songs that become the soundtrack to your life. So this is more like the playlist. Like I said, dropping in December, all original music from me, but you may hear some tunes from the family on there.''

Meanwhile, the 'One Dance' musician said he hates taking nights off for his ''personal life'' because he always worries someone else will ''stumble upon something'' that he's missed.

He said: ''At the end of the day, it's all about the time you're willing to put in. And, my biggest fear is always when I'm not [in the studio], there's someone else that's doing it.

''That's my biggest fear in life when I'm not doing it. When I take a night off for my personal life. When I choose to decompress or relax ... not in the back of my mind, in the front of my mind, my biggest fear is if somebody's not relaxing right now and they're going to stumble upon something.''

And Drake admits he would like to be remembered as an ''emotion-evoking artist''.

He added: ''I want to keep people excited, give them new music, and let them know I'm still hungry.

''I'm doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered... as an emotion-evoking artist''.

