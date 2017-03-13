london-George Michael is set to be buried next to his mother Lesley at Highgate Cemetery in North London.

The 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker passed away on Christmas Day (25.12.16), and after a coroner finally revealed earlier this week that he died of natural causes, his family have planned to give him the send off he deserves.

George - who was 53 when he died - will be buried at Highgate Cemetery in North London, in a plot next to his beloved mother Lesley, who died 20 years ago.

A source said: ''Lesley was George's world so it is fitting that they should now be together.'

Whilst details of the ceremony are being kept under wraps, it has been speculated that George will get his long awaited send off close to Mother's Day .

The insider added to the Mirror newspaper: ''George would always make a big deal out of Mother's Day. He loved her so much and he would spend a lot of time talking to her there.

The cemetery has a very special place in his heart.''

Meanwhile, George's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has said he ''doesn't know anything'' about the late stars funeral.

He said: ''The funeral? I can't give you an answer, everything is being kept quiet.

''I can't tell you about the funeral - it should have happened a long time ago. This has gone on and on. I was in the middle of it all.

A coroner found earlier this week that the 'One More Try' singer died from dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

But there had been speculation his passing was connected to drug abuse, and suspicion was cast over Fadi because he had slept in his car the night before he found George's body.

Though the hairdresser found the rumours ''upsetting'', he could understand why people were suspicious.

He said: ''Yes I know people thought that, but it's because that's what we do as humans - we hate each other.

''I know it's quite normal, it's natural, but it's still upsetting. I've had it myself. We're human, and in a way I understand it.

''People can die at any age - people die at three years old, five years old, it's something we can't control can we.

''This week was a relief for me, because at least I'm not doubted. And that's incredibly important for me because can you imagine how it feels that people would doubt my love for him? It's horrible.''