London:-John Forgeham, star of the 1969 movie The Italian Job, has died. The actor is reported to have broken his collarbone in a fall at his home, and was taken to hospital with internal bleeding. He passed away at aged 75. His daughter Jonesta confirmed the news, and said in a statement to British newspaper the Daily Mirror, "Dad was a very talented actor and a charismatic and wonderful man. We had a close relationship and I was the person who looked after him. He would want to be remembered as this wonderful actor.

He lived and breathed acting.

"It is still very raw. It is a shock because he died suddenly. We're all in shock. He had a fall on Wednesday night and called me on Friday morning to say he wasn't very well. He was rushed to hospital and he had some sort of burst inside -something ruptured. There was blood everywhere," she added.

The actor won a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and went on to land roles in movies including The Partner in 1963, and as Frank in the original The Italian Job in 1969, alongside Michael Caine and Noel Coward.

He later starred in a number of British TV shows, including Crossroads and ITV's Footballers' Wives, where he played slimy manager Frank Laslett.