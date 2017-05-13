LOS ANGELES-Johnny Depp has been having quite the tough time recently, but thankfully he’s got the release of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ to take his mind of it all. Sometimes, though, it seems he finds himself wishing he could become the real life Captain Jack Sparrow. Jack Sparrow has become such an iconic character in cinema since his arrival in the first film in 2003, with people around the world attempting to recreate the look for costume parties and cosplay occasions. We already know that Johnny Depp has a habit of carrying the costume around in case he finds himself at a children’s hospital, but maybe he’s more attached to it than we thought. ‘For me personally, it’s always just a treat to get back together with Captain Jack’, Johnny said at the Shanghai premiere of the movie.

‘He’s just a very fun character. He’s a part of me and a part of all of us that we wish we could be.’

He goes on to say that he loves the ‘irreverence’ of the character, but he quite poignantly shares a quality about the rum-drinking pirate that he wishes he had himself. ‘He just sort of moves forward, he doesn’t really think about things all that much’, he says.

Johnny recently donned his seafaring persona to make a surprise appearance on the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ ride at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. There he brandished his sword and yelled at fans from the edge of the water as they sailed through the tunnel on a boat. Plus, he made his most recent hospital visit in full costume at Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in April.