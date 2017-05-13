LOS ANGELES-Eva Longoria doesn’t like wearing black clothes because she feels ‘’not very comfortable’’ and unattractive in the dark-coloured garments. The 42-year-old actress believes the garments she wears ‘’enhances’’ her emotions because she is left feeling ‘’not very comfortable’’ and unattractive when she adorns ‘’boring’’ dark-coloured garments. Speaking about her style to Health.com, the brunette beauty said: ‘’I’m not very comfortable wearing black. I just think it’s boring, and I don’t feel beautiful in it. Your wardrobe can really enhance your emotions, good or bad.’’ And the former ‘Desperate Housewives’ star - who portrayed Gabrielle Solis in the American series for eight years from 2004 - has revealed her ‘’daily uniform’’ is a pair of jeans, a silk shirt, heels and a blazer, or a simple dress, which she calls a ‘’onesie’’. She explained: ‘’My daily uniform is probably jeans, a silk shirt, and some heels. And a blazer. Or a dress. I call the dresses ‘the onesies’ because you step in, zip it up, and go. There’s not a lot of overthinking and accessorising.’’ Although Eva - who is married to José Baston - opts for a smart casual ensemble in her everyday life, her red carpet attire is ‘’different’’.

She explained: ‘’Rules for the red carpet are different. What’s on trend? What’s the new colour that everybody’s wearing? And I don’t put as much thought into that as my stylist does. She’ll be like, ‘Oh my God - the cold shoulder is everything right now!’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what that means! What are you talking about?’’’

And the Texas-born star runs ‘’a lot’’ to maintain her slender frame, and she also practices Pilates and Yoga, although she is starting to incorporate weight training into her fitness regime to build up her muscle mass.

She explained: ‘’I’m a runner, first of all. I run a lot. But I also do SoulCycle, Pilates, yoga. I usually mix it up. Now I’m starting with weight training. I kind of laid off the weights for a while, but I went to my nutritionist the other day, and she was like, ‘’Your muscle mass is low. You need to build muscle.’’ And I’m like ‘Oh man...’

‘’I don’t like moves that incorporate a lot of stuff. Like, ‘Lunge while you’re pressing and balancing,’ and I’m like, ‘Uuuugh. I just want to do a biceps curl.’ I don’t enjoy working out. I like the way I feel after working out. I always wish my trainer doesn’t show up. I’m always like, ‘I hope he cancels, I hope he cancels...’’’