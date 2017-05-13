LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez has teased fans that her new single ‘Bad Liar’ will be released on May 18.

The 24-year-old beauty took to her social media accounts on Thursday to reveal the title behind her long-awaited follow-up to ‘Kill Em with Kindness’ and ‘It Ain’t Me’ with Kygo, which she released earlier this year. She simply posted three pictures of her bedroom window’s blind with the title written in red and purple paint across it on Instagram.

The song is expected to be released on May, according to a countdown timer posted on the star’s official website, which reads: ‘’COMING SOON. SIGN UP TO BE THE FIRST TO KNOW. (sic)’’

The ‘Come & Get It’ hitmaker’s new music doesn’t sound like anything she’s done before, according to her collaborator, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

He has teamed up with the ‘Hands To Myself’ singer for a couple of tracks on her hotly-anticipated LP and teased that the pair have been working on a ‘’very heartfelt goose-bumpy mid-tempo’’ song.

He said: ‘’We’ve done a couple of records, I couldn’t begin to predict what will make her album, but the ones that we did I’m ecstatic about. They don’t sound like anything else she has. I’m trying to check boxes she doesn’t have, so I won’t go into detail other than to say we did a very, very, very heartfelt goose-bumpy mid-tempo.’’ And Ryan said he felt lucky to be working with the pop superstar as she is ‘’calm and confident’’ and knows exactly what she wants.

He added: ‘’No amount of hit records, no matter how big they are, if she doesn’t believe it or feel it, she’s not singing it, she’s not keeping it. She’s in the place where she’s ... it’s rare that I’m around an artist that’s so calm. Just literally she’s calm and confident.’’

And the ‘Counting Stars’ hitmaker went on to praise Selena - who is dating rapper The Weeknd - for being a ‘’sweetheart’’ and her beau The Weeknd, who was ‘’incredible’’ when he saw him perform in Los Angeles. She gushed: ‘’She’s a sweetheart and amazing. She’s like the nicest. We went to The Weeknd concert last weekend and hung out a bit in LA and ... he was incredible by the way, but she, she’s phenomenal. She knows what she wants, she has a distinct point of view.’’