LOS ANGELES:- Harrison Ford signed up for ‘Blade Runner 2049’ after deciding it was the right time to revisit his character Rick Deckard. The Hollywood legend played the lead in Sir Ridley Scott’s original 1982 cult classic and reprises his role in the upcoming sequel directed Denis Villeneuve. When he was approached to star in the film, Ford said yes because Deckard has such a “strong emotional” connection to the story. Speaking to IMAX on Facebook, the 74-year-old actor said: “The character Rick Deckard is woven into the story in a way that intrigued me. There’s a very strong emotional context.



The relationship between the character Deckard, that I play, and other characters is fascinating. I think it’s interesting to develop a character after a period of time - to revisit a character.”