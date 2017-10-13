LOS ANGELES:- Hollywood star James Franco has confessed he is in the midst of a ‘’midlife crisis’’. The Oscar-nominated actor will turn 40 in April next year and as his landmark birthday appears on the horizon, the self-confessed ‘’workaholic’’ has admitted to reconsidering his life priorities over the last 12 months. James explained: ‘’I guess it’s called a midlife crisis. I’ve certainly hit a wall this past year. It’s not like I went out and had to buy a Ferrari or anything like that. ‘’It was more about re-prioritising and figuring out what was meaningful. I’ve been known as a guy that just did a lot of things.’’–CM