LOS ANGELES:- Stephen King wrote ‘It.’ Warner Bros and New Line made ‘It.’ And audiences seem to love ‘It.’ The new freaky-scary film by that title broke records over the weekend as the largest September opening and largest opening for an R-rated horror film in North American theaters, industry data showed on Monday. ‘It,’ starring Bill Skarsgard as a creepy clown who terrorizes children in a sleepy Maine town, pulled in $123.4m, industry monitor Exhibitor Relations reported. The movie, from Argentine director Andy Muschietti, comes amid one of the slowest cinematic summers in years - and likely would have done better but for the impact of Hurricane Irma on Florida moviegoers.