KARACHI-The boom in Pakistan fashion industry, to a major extent, can be attributed to the way the industry has responded and transformed itself with the changing times. Fashion Pakistan Week Winter Festive this time featured a grand solo show by Shamaeel Ansari. The designer showcased an exhibition of her Turkish inspired collection titled ‘The Blue Tulip’ which was held at her palatial house. This was presented in a glamorously fashionable, walk-through solo show to start a four days long Winter/Festive Fashion Pakistan Week.

The event was an effort to recreate that magic blended with contemporary art to feature some of the distinct designs on the ramp.

With flat falling hair, uptight and neat ponytails, detailed braids and effective buns creative winter festive was perfect on the runway, some eye catching and noteworthy hair do’s were spotted on the solo show. At the Blue Tulip event, no stone was left unturned in the attempt to re-create Turkey itself. The venue was turned into an avant garde museum where regal fabrics and intricate embroideries paired with gold lattice, perfectly embellished motifs of saw-toothed leaves, repeat patterns, plates and the sublime Tulips were showcased in a walkthrough, harmonized by Turkish elements, music and tapestry. The star-studded event consisted of ‘art installations’, complemented by large paintings of Osman Ali Hamdi and Ottoman Sultans, being used as a backdrop for the installations. In addition to authentic Turkish Music echoing with the ”ney”, there were also recorded voice-overs being played from time to time. Each element, the outfits, music, paintings and voice over, perfectly blended together, creating an ethereal and pulsating Turkish ambiance. A ramp show featuring Pakistan’s top-notch models Fouzia Aman, Sadaf Kanwal, Areeba Habib, Nadia Hussain, Sunita Marshall and showstopper Amna Illyas blew away the crowd. Talking to the Nation hair and makeup maestro Nabila said, “As always working with FPW proved to be action packed affair. The line up of Fashion Pakistan Week this time is fantastic. I really want to do a very little makeup, as everyone knows about my zero makeup products. It is always a pleasure to work on fresh faces. International models should be more invited on our fashion weeks because they always leave a good impact. With time our purpose is being fortified as the world is acknowledging the upcoming designers who are making a mark in the fashion world. This platform is getting respect internationally day by day,” she said. Designer Shamaeel Ansari said, “This is the first solo show of Fashion Pakistan Week and being a senior member I’m glad to have this opportunity. The collection features a true synthesis of modernity overlaying traditions. I have always been fascinated by the Turkish heritage. Taking this inspiration forward, I turned some of their crafts into intricately designed modern trends involving the sartorial nature of the grapevines in Iznik art, the visual philosophy of the Ottomans and large scale floral and seagulls of the Bosphorus. My aim was to create an ambiance that depicted Turkey in every way possible, from my many outfits to the décor of the event; everyone loved the vibe and the collection that makes me truly happy,” She said. Chairperson of FPW Deepak Perwani said, “The collection showcased by Shamaeel Ansari defines the deep history of Maulana Rumi and Turkish art. There is much to expect of this year’s FPW17, with a lineup of topnotch designers, each having a unique inspiration for the collection that they have tailored,” Deepak said.