LOS ANGELES - Shia LaBeouf will spend an entire month on his own in a Lapland cabin as part of his latest art project.

The US actor will spend the next four weeks in isolation as part of the newly-launched #ALONETOGETHER, which will see him cut off from the outside world. LaBeouf’s only communication with other people will be via text messages, which can be sent by visitors to Kiasma museum in Helskinki. Members of the public will be able to contact the Fury actor directly in a re-creation of the cabin in the museum, and he will able to respond.

The star’s art collaborators Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner will also be holed-up in similar cabins, but will not be able to communicate with each other. LaBeouf’s latest art project comes just a few weeks after he moved his anti-Donald Trump live stream to the UK, after it was shut down in the US.

The #HEWILLNOTDIVIDEUS project has been set up at Liverpool’s Foundation for Art and Creative Technology, where visitors are urged to repeat the line into a camera linked to a live stream.

LaBeouf and his collaborators claimed that it wasn’t ‘safe enough’ to carry on with the project in the US after a series of violent incidents took place at the original site. La Beouf was arrested in New York following an altercation with a white supremacist who invaded the project.

New York’s Museum of the Moving Image later removed the stream, with LaBeouf claiming that the venue had ‘abandoned them’.

The installation was then set up at the El Rey Theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but was removed after reports of gun shots in the area.