LONDON-Cara Delevingne celebrated her 25th birthday in Mexico with her ‘’incredible friends’’ including Georgia May Jagger, Suki Waterhouse, Alice Dellal and Jaime Winstone.

The ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ actress reached the milestone birthday on Saturday and partied in style with pals including Suki Waterhouse, Georgia May Jagger, Jaime Winstone, Lady Mary Charteris, Adwoa Aboah, Alice Dellal, and Lady Clara Paget, and her older sisters Poppy and Chloe Delevingne.

Cara shared a picture of the group on board a yacht on Instagram and wrote: ‘’I am so lucky to have such incredible friends, thank you for inspiring and supporting me ladies.’’

And she later shared a Boomerang clip of herself posing in a green and yellow robe and added: ‘’What else do you need? Sun, fun, good vibes.’’

The group enjoyed a sky dive, and even donned T-shirts bearing pictures of Cara for a trip to the beach.

Model Alice shared a topless photo with her pal after the leap from a plane, with the ‘Paper Towns’ star having ‘’best come-down ever’’ written on her arms, and Alice having ‘’so high’’ on hers.

The supermodel’s friends used their social media pages to share images from the trip, with their pal a happy birthday and thank her for funding the lavish break and their adventures in Mexico.

Georgia May wrote: ‘’Happy birthday to the this amazing beautiful special woman love you so much.

British model Clara paid tribute to her ‘’talented bonkers monkey’’ friend.

She shared: ‘’Love you to the moon via Mexico and back again. Words don’t cut it but thank you for bringing together the most incredible group of strong women for this wild adventure, Sky diving, swimming with whale sharks, racing ATV bikes through the jungle, raving and non stop laughter, not a moment wasted.

‘’Beautiful inside and out, blessed to have shared this earth with you for a quarter of a century, here’s to the future, love you immensely my mini.(sic)’’

Yoga teacher Christabel Reed posted: ‘’Happy birthday my beautiful baby.

‘’Thank you for being the funnest, most sweet, inspiring woman and best friend watching you grow into the strong and independent woman you are today has been the greatest pleasure, you just get more and more amazing each day.”