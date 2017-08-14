LOS ANGELES-The Fifth Harmony girls are on the brink of releasing their new self-titled album – and believe it is their most personal yet.

I caught up with Normani Koredi and Lauren Jauregui this week, and Normani told me: “We wanted to be raw and draw from our experiences.

“Every time we stepped into the booth it was something that we believed in, not something we were forced to sing. This is all us.”

Two tracks follow twists and turns of relationships – but not Lauren’s rumoured romance with rapper TY Dolla $ign, she insists.

She said: “No ma’am. Those were songs we all related to at some point, not necessarily now.

“We want people to listen to it and feel the love.”

Not everyone will feel the love from the four girls though.

Closing track Bridges takes a swipe at Donald Trump, as they sing: “We build bridges, not walls.”And Normani explained: “Bridges is our most personal song, because it’s a commentary on what’s going on in the world right now.”