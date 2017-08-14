LOS ANGELES-Bella Hadid feels like she has been ‘’rushed into becoming a woman’’ and says it felt like it was only days between when she was ‘’just speaking to her horses and her mother’’ to being an international star.

She told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ‘’I feel like I’ve rushed into becoming a woman, so now I just want to be a teenager again.’’

Meanwhile, the Victoria’s Secret model previously revealed she is incredibly happy being single following her split from ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ singer The Weeknd.

She wrote on Twitter recently: ‘’Just to be clear ... i’m STILL not dating any of my best friends, y’all! In a committed relationship with myself & my happiness for now (sic)’’

Bella has been single since last year and she feels she has put her heartbreak behind her and is in a good place right now.

She added: ‘’When you’re happy, you want to eat and experience and enjoy life. I’m there! And I’m eating, and I’m living! And I’ve gained a couple pounds, but I’m good!’’

However, Bella confessed she will l ‘’always love’’ The Weeknd.

She shared: ‘’It was my first breakup ... and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through. But I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him. Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build.’’

And Bella could soon find Mr Right as she has confessed that she is a ‘’good flirter’’.

She shared: ‘’I think my personality I flirt and I don’t mean to, so I guess that means I’m a good flirter. But I don’t try.’’