LOS ANGELES:- Khloe Kardashian would like to get married again but insists she is in no rush to walk down the aisle. The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star - who was previously wed to Lamar Odom - admits her current relationship with Tristan Thompson, who she has been dating for almost a year, is the ‘’best’’ she’s ‘’ever been in’’ and though she’d love to tie the knot again one day, she insists she isn’t in a hurry to walk down the aisle. She said: ‘’I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way.