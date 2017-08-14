KARACHI-The gate swung open to the world of music as the three-day live concert by Pakistan Women Festival kicked off the other day at a local marquee. During the day, a diverse line up of food stalls offered special festival menus, discounts, and great meal deals. The PR of the event was well managed by Starlinks.

The artistes that performed on the first day were Sajjad Ali, Asim Azhar, Sanam Marvi, Sabri brothers and Safeer Jafri.

The sound, stage, setup, lights and the atmosphere mesmerized the audience who were seen singing and dancing.

The opening performance was by Sabri brothers their Qawwali performance ‘ Dum Mast Kalandar Mast’ left the audience in ecstasy ever. Exciting and unplug high ambiance of stage made the live concert more frolic musical night.

Sabri brothers have given a number of soulful qawwali performances globally and their stature in sub-continent is colossal.

The next performance was by a young artiste SafeerJafri he sang ‘Juda ho ke bhe tu mujh me kahi baki hai’ on guitar and enthralled the audience with his melodious voice. His mellifluous voice had the audience dancing, with every song ending in cheers.

Sanam Marvi from Sindh sang ‘ Mola Ali Mola’ and set the mood of audience. Her soothing voice, which had unique vibratory tone in it, was expressive and melodious. She was dressed up in Sindhi style giving us the feel of true Sufi music.

Sanam had been getting music training since the age of seven. Marvi performs Sufi concerts around the world. She is considered among the three of the finest performers in the Sufi, Ghazal and folk genres.

While the emerging singing sensation Azim Azhar dazzled the audience with his power packed performances. The time he came on stage and sang ‘ tera wo pyar’. People could be seen waving hands together and enjoying the live concert atmosphere.

The concert ended with the performance of legendary singer Sajjad Ali, He sang ‘Cinderella’ , ‘Tum he pyar mujh se nahi hai’, ‘ Lari adda’ his live performance created enraptured ambience in which many of his fans dance amid round of applause.