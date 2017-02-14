Singer Hadiqa Kiani on Tuesday took to Twitter to rebuff media reports that she was arrested on charges of drug trafficking at London’s Heathrow airport.
Metro, a British news website, reported Kiani had been detained “for trying to smuggle two kilogrammes of cocaine hidden in two bags of coffee inside two suitcases”.
In a tweet, the singer said she is in Lahore for her nephew’s birthday.
Photo taken TODAY in Lahore with my mother and son! Cannot believe how this FAKE London news has been spread ???? pic.twitter.com/0fgudMePTI— Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) February 14, 2017