Independent-California-Disney has big expectations for its live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast following the success of last year’s version of The Jungle Book which, by the end of 2016, sat high in the top ten highest grossing films of the year.

Fans are anticipating the chance to see Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in character as Belle and the Beast, with a recent clip showing off the former’s singing voice. One such thing fans can expect is a glossy re-recording of the theme song - originally sung by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson - performed by modern-day chart-toppers Ariana Grande and La La Land actor John Legend.

Their version of “Beauty and the Beast,” written by Howard Ashman and performed originally in the film by Mrs Potts actor Angela Lansbury - will play over the end credits.

37 Films to get excited about in 2017

This remake will see composer Alan Menken provides new recordings of the film’s original songs while Disney fans can expect three brand new songs written by both Menken and Oscar-winning composer Tim Rice. Directed by Bill Condon (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn), the remake co-stars Luke Evans as Gaston, Emma Thompson as Mrs Potts, Josh Gad as LeFou, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Ian McKellan as Cogsworth, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, and Kevin Kline as Maurice.