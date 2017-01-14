LOSANGELES-Beyonce tops the nominations for this year’s NME Awards. She’s up for five prizes including best international female, album, video, music moment of the year and hero of the year.

The 1975, Bastille, Christine and the Queens and Skepta all have four nominations while Wolf Alice, Kanye West and Adele have three each.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday 15 February at London’s Brixton Academy.

All the categories are voted for by the public.Meanwhile, 5 Seconds of Summer are going for a hat-trick of wins in the worst band category.

They’re up against Honey G, Clean Bandit, The Chainsmokers, Nickelback and Twenty One Pilots but didn’t seem to mind too much last year.

Biffy Clyro, who are up for two awards, launched the nominations on Thursday night with a special acoustic set at London’s Omeara. Mike Williams, NME’s editor-in-chief, said: “Every year we’re bowled over by the enthusiasm of the NME readers, voting in their thousands for their favourite bands, artists, tracks, albums and more. “Covering every genre under the sun, this year’s shortlists reflect what an incredible 12 months of music we’ve had, both from returning superstars and brand new artists.

“We can’t wait to get them together in O2 Academy Brixton for the most rock ‘n’ roll night of the year. Bring it on.”

Wolf Alice, The 1975, Bastille, Years & Years, Biffy Clyro and The Last Shadow Puppets are up for best band while Tame Impala, Green Day, Kings Of Leon, Metallica, A Tribe Called Quest and Tegan And Sara are nominated in the international band category.

In the best male section, Skepta, Zayn Malik, Kano, Jamie T, Michael Kiwanuka and Richard Ashcroft battle each other for the title. Dua Lipa, Adele, Charli XCX, MIA, Kate Tempest and PJ Harvey are all up for best female.

Villain of the year nominees are Donald Trump, David Cameron, Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage, Martin Shkreli and Katie Hopkins while David Bowie, Adele, Beyonce, Millie Bobby Brown, Gary Lineker and Liam Gallagher are nominated for hero of the year.