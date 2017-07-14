LOS ANGELES - George and Amal Clooney are ‘’happier than ever’’ since becoming parents to their twins Ella and Alexander. The 56-year-old actor and his human rights lawyer beau, 39, welcomed twins Ella and Alexander into the world last month and sources say things are ‘’going great’’ for the happy family, who are relishing their first weeks together. An insider said: ‘’Everything is going great with the babies. [George and Amal] are happier than they have ever been and really enjoying being parents ... They are truly in love and just want to be with the babies and not do much else.’’

And if the new parents ever need any help with their tots, they won’t have to look far as they have family and friends on hand to assist them with whatever they need. The source added: ‘’Amal’s mother helps out a lot and can’t get enough [of the babies]. If she doesn’t see them for a few days, she is dying to come back.

‘’They have had a lot of friends visit and Amal’s family is often around. There is always someone who can give a helping hand. That’s given George and Amal an opportunity to be together and have some one-on-one time, too.’’

According to E! News, he pair are also believed to have a baby nurse who helps ‘’with feedings and teaching them about newborns and schedules. Especially with twins, there is a lot of structure and planning to be done and they are grateful for the help.’’ It’s not the first time the ‘Money Monster’ actor and his wife are said to be enjoying their lives as parents either, as close pal Kathy Lette recently claimed they were ‘’above cloud nine’’. She said: ‘’Well look they’re in planet parent now, we probably won’t see them for a year but they did email us the day they were born. They are so happy, they are so far above cloud nine, they’re waving to the Mir space station. Love in stereo, what could be better?’’ Rande Gerber also recently gushed over the twins, after he and his wife Cindy Crawford travelled to England to visit the new family.

He said: ‘’He’s so happy right now... Just in life in general and having those kids, you know, it’s an incredible feeling for him.

‘’Cindy and I went to London and went to the house and spent some time with them. The kids are the perfect mix of George and Amal. I mean, they really are so cute!

‘’[We celebrated] with lots of Casamigos. Amal wasn’t drinking, but George drank her share.

‘’She’s a natural, and she looks so beautiful. They’re doing great. I’m happy for them.’’