LONDON:- Chart-topping singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is helping Jess Glynne with her comeback album. The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker has enjoyed a stellar 2017 to date, following the launch of his own comeback album ‘÷’, but he’s also found time to pen two new tracks, titled ‘Thursday’ and ‘Woman Like Me’, for Jess’ new record. A source told The Sun newspaper: ‘’After the success Jess enjoyed with her first album, she has been able to pick and choose who she works with but was delighted that Ed came on board.–GNThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 14-Jul-2017 here.
Ed pens new songs for Jess Glynne
