Chart-topping singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is helping Jess Glynne with her comeback album. The 'Shape of You' hitmaker has enjoyed a stellar 2017 to date, following the launch of his own comeback album '÷', but he's also found time to pen two new tracks, titled 'Thursday' and 'Woman Like Me', for Jess' new record. A source told The Sun newspaper: ''After the success Jess enjoyed with her first album, she has been able to pick and choose who she works with but was delighted that Ed came on board.