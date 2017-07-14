International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS) just released their 2016 report on "Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures," which breaks down who's getting what plastic surgeries and where.

According to Harpers Bazaar, the total report is extremely thorough, ranking countries by, among other metrics, the number of surgeons and the exact breakdowns of exactly what kinds of surgeries people are getting.

The ISAPS report ranks the top five most plastic surgery-getting countries as thus:

The United States (17.9%)

Brazil (10.7%)

Japan (4.8%)

Italy (4.1%)

Mexico (3.9%)

Those percentages are for the total percentage of the world-wide total; for scale, the US had more than 4 million total procedures in 2016, while Brazil comparatively trailed behind at 2.5 million. And while these figures are based on available information, the end conclusion can only be that a lot of people around the world are getting all kinds of plastic surgery.

Keep in mind that the above count considers all kinds of plastic surgeries, not just the tummy tucks or boob and nose jobs or face lifts that most people think of. But within each country's breakdown, you can see certain kinds of trends appearing.

For example, the US's most common surgical procedures are breast augmentations and liposuctions. Meanwhile, Japan's decisively most popular surgical procedure is eyelid surgery, a very common practice among modern East Asian culture.

Another metric in the ISAPS report: which procedures are becoming more popular. Looking just at surgical procedures, the top three biggest increases come from upper body lifts (a 26% increase between 2015 and 2016), lower body lifts (29%), and labiaplasty (a whopping 45% increase).