On Wednesday night, Westeros met Hollywood at the seventh season premiere of HBO's Game of Thrones. Fans of the much-loved show are counting down the hours until the proper premiere Sunday night, but they also had good reason to peep the icy blue carpet: some amazing fashion, courtesy of the GOT actresses, reports Marie Claire.

Firstly, HATS OFF to Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark forever) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) for taking inspiration directly from the Many-Faced God. That is, both actresses opted for dresses with face prints, though Sophie went short, glittery, and bold, while Nathalie went for a black-and-white, graphic novel-y print gown:

While her show sister went for the razzle dazzle, Maisie Williams (Arya Stark forever) decided to go for a rich green gown. Keisha Castle-Hughes (Obara Sand) went for a similar green, but as part of a striped mermaid-y number:

Dorne, represent! Indira Varma (Ellaria Sand) went for a romantic ruffled gown:

The red (blue?) carpet also allowed for some of the more rough-and-tumble character actresses to doll up for the occasion. Everyone, bow down to ice queen incarnate Gwendoline Christie (Brienne forever):

Hannah Murray (Gilly) got her glittery gold on:

And Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy) ditched her armor and leather for this adorable (and baby bump-filled) bird print gown:

And while she's been out of the game for some time now, Rose Leslie (Ygritte forever) also stopped by in this stark yellow and black number:

She perhaps brought the best accessory on the carpet — boyfriend Kit Harington, or as you know and love him, JON SNOWWW:

Even though it's the heart of summer, winter is very much coming, and in style too.